Government Strikes Deal With Facebook To Restore News. Also Facebook Now Owns Tasmania.

Treasurer and master negotiator Josh Frydenberg has come to an agreement with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to return news to the social media site, in a deal he says will be well received by users in all 5 Australian states.

News will return to the platform early next week. Tasmania changed hands earlier today.

Mr Frydenberg said the deal was a win for all current Australians. “We’ll miss Tasmania, but that’s business. On the plus side Australians will love the fact that they can get the latest news about Harry and Meghan again. In time Australians will warm to the giant mural of Mark Zuckerberg on the side of the Opera House too”.

