Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Craig Kelly Moves To Crossbench So He Can Finally Continue Saying Whatever He Wants

Other News

Morrison Says He’s Uniquely Qualified To Speak At International Women’s Day Event Given His Wife Is A Woman
Scott Morrison First Victim Of ‘Job Dobber’ Hotline, After Tip-Off Reveals He’s Avoided Work For A Whole Year
Government Strikes Deal With Facebook To Restore News. Also Facebook Now Owns Tasmania.

Saying he was sick of the idea of being hypothetically muzzled at some theoretical point in the imaginary future, Liberal MP Craig Kelly has quit the party to move to the crossbench, where he will finally be free to continue being an absolute peanut.

In a move that will dramatically unchange his ability to spout ridiculous conspiracy theories, Mr Kelly said he wanted to be able to post anti-COVID memes without having a major party breathing down someone else’s neck.

“It will be a refreshing continuation of the status quo to be able to post this bullshit without any consequences,” he said.

“As an independent I’m my own boss. Just as I was as a member for the Liberal Party”.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram