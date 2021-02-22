Follow The Shovel

The Nation
Quarantine Workers First In Line To Watch Prime Minister Get Vaccine

The nation’s front-line quarantine and health workers were amongst the first groups given the chance to watch on while the Prime Minister was given a COVID-19 shot.

The opportunity was seen as a reward for months of hard and at times risky work.

“These people have done such a wonderful job, day in day out keeping us safe. So it’s only appropriate that they get to be at the front of the queue to see a grown adult dress up in a shirt with his nickname printed on the back, pose for cameras and then get a vaccination” a spokesperson for the rollout said.  

