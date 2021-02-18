A Statement From The Shovel About Being Banned From Facebook

You may have heard that articles from The Shovel and a whole host of other outlets have been banned from being shared on Facebook.

This isn’t great for us. But on the plus side, the government assures us they are using every last ounce of their negotiating skills to have the ruling overturned. Last we heard, there is hope that a new social media network run by AstraZeneca will be ready for launch in Australia by 2028. Until then, the best way to keep getting articles from The Shovel is to follow us on Twitter and sign up to our email list.

Thanks for supporting independent fake news!

