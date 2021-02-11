COVID Vaccine To Leave Mark In Shape Of Liberal Party Logo, Government Confirms

Health Minister Greg Hunt has defended the government’s decision to incorporate the Liberal Party logo within the Australian version of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is totally reasonable to expect a political party logo on such an important health initiative.

The government confirmed yesterday that those receiving the vaccine would be left with a permanent tattoo-like logo on their upper arm. But Mr Hunt said the outcry was unwarranted.

“I’m really not sure what all the fuss is about – it’s simply a blue and white logo, about 15 cm in diameter on the upper arm. I’m starting to wonder whether the people concerned about this are from the left, because really, it’s not a big deal.

“I already have a Liberal Party logo tattoo on my stomach – that’s not a vaccine, that’s just something I did for fun one night after a few chardonnays with Josh Frydenberg . But it looks great. I’ll be happy to get the vaccine one as well”.

He conceded the AstraZeneca version of the vaccine was not as effective, and will create a One Nation logo in about a third of cases.

