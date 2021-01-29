Upbeat Anthony Albanese Announces Team That Will Lose Next Election

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has revealed a new shadow front bench that will take it right up to Scott Morrison before losing at the next federal election.

“This is a very strong opposition team, and I expect it to remain a strong opposition team for many years to come,” an upbeat Albanese said.

He said it was important for Australia to have a strong alternative government. “This isn’t it. But it’s good to mix the team up a bit from time to time don’t you think? A change is as good as a holiday, as they say”.

He denied claims that the party wasn’t competitive. “I’m confident of a top two finish at the next election. I’ll put money on that,” he said.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY