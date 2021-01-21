Trump Leaves Poignant Letter For Biden, Reminding Him That His Ratings On The Apprentice Were Very, Very High

Continuing the tradition started by Ronald Regan, Donald Trump has left a letter for his successor, using the opportunity to remind the incoming president that The Apprentice received some of the highest ratings we’ve seen in a very long time.

Trump’s letter, which he left for Biden in the Oval Office, read:

“Dear Joe,

When I walked into this office just now, I was reminded again of the amazing ratings my television show received between 2004 and 2015. They were very, very high. It was incredible. A lot of smart people watched it.

You will be President when you read this note. But it is unlikely that you will have your own successful TV show on a major network. I did for many years. It is still incredibly popular.

It is the highest honour for an American citizen to receive six, sometimes seven million viewers per week. It is something I can be very proud of.

There will be trying times. But when things get tough, just remember that in one particular episode – the season finale in 2004 I think it was – there were over 20 million viewers. That is a very big number.

Yours,

Donald J Trump

