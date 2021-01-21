Fox News Calls Election For Donald Trump

Saying it was impossible to see a way for Joe Biden to win from here, Fox News has called the US Presidential Election for Donald Trump.

As Joe Biden took to the stage to take the oath of office, a panel of Fox experts said the paths to the White House had all but dried up for the Democratic candidate.

“With the numbers I’m seeing, it’s just hard to see how he can take the White House from here,” one panellist said, as Biden began his acceptance speech.

“We’ve looked at a lot of different data, and spoken to a lot of different experts and everything we’re hearing is pointing towards a strong Trump victory”.

