Craig Kelly Vows To Block Anyone Who Doesn’t Agree With His Free Speech

Free speech crusader and insane conspiracy theorist Craig Kelly says that people on Facebook should be free to say the full range of things he agrees with, vowing to block anyone who disagrees.

The Liberal backbencher said he will move swiftly to remove any comments on his Facebook page that challenge his posts about the US election being rigged or climate change being a hoax.

“We must protect our freedom of speech and there is no room in this debate for anyone who thinks otherwise,” he said.

——

With Paul Dovas

