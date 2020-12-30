COVID-19 Cancelled To Allow SCG Test To Go Ahead

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has made the call to pull the pin on COVID-19, saying she couldn’t risk the Sydney test match not going ahead next week.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have decided to cancel the COVID-19 virus,” Berejiklian told media. “With the third test match against India just days away, and with sponsorship deals already locked in, tickets already sold, we simply cannot risk the financial losses spreading further and getting out of control”.

She said it was a difficult decision and thanked the coronavirus for its understanding. “The virus no doubt had plans in place for next week, which have been now been upended. We thank you. The SCG members thank you”.

The Premier said she expected restrictions to be lifted on the virus after the conclusion of the match.

