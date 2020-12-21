Symbolic Gesture Day

Have you posted a black square to your social media? Put a filter on your Facebook icon? Well now there’s a day just for you to pat yourself on the back despite doing absolutely nothing!

This is part of the War On 2020 series, a collaboration between Chaser Digital, The Shovel and a whole heap of other talented writers and performers. This sketch was written by Steph Tisdell and directed by Victoria Zerbst and Jenna Owen. It features Steph Tisdell, Mark Humphries, Jenna Owen, Barton Welch and Charles Firth.

