Northern Beaches Residents Rush To Stock Up On Rock Lobsters And Prosecco, As Lockdown Looms

As COVID-19 case numbers surge in Sydney’s northern beaches, residents have swarmed local food stores to stock up on basics before an expected lockdown is enforced.

“I managed to grab a few fresh lobsters, but haven’t got so much as a bottle of ’08 Bollinger in the car. Everyone knows the ’06 is a much better match,” one anxious driver said.

“But it’s been wonderful to see the local community band together.

“We’ve already been offered lots of sympathetic emojis, not to mention someone’s spare Egyptian cotton sheets.

“The thread count is not what we’re used to, but a pandemic is all about making do.”

News of the impending closure sparked pandemonium at the region’s border as cashed up boomers sought to flee the city and reach their weekender mansions in time.

But many residents were celebrating the region’s isolation, saying it was long overdue. Palm Beach Country Club president Bradley Mumford-Wallace said sobering news of a coronavirus outbreak had been brightened by the notion of a summer devoid of people from lesser areas.

By Coral Tanner

