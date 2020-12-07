Rudy Giuliani Has Already Filed 37 Law Suits Against His COVID-19 Infection

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has wasted no time fighting his COVID-19 diagnosis, immediately filing thirty-seven lawsuits in eight different states.

The New-York-mayor-turned-totally-fucking-insane-Trump-lawyer said it was clear that his COVID diagnosis was rigged and demanded that the result be overturned.

“If you only count the legal test results, and you discard the illegal test results, then I don’t have COVID,” he said.

“Don’t you think it is strange that yesterday I didn’t have the coronavirus, and then today, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I do?”

Presenting to a judge in New York, Giuliani’s legal team said they had evidence that their client did not have COVID. When asked to provide that evidence, they conceded that the number of positive tests received by Mr Giuliani was a non-zero number.

In Georgia, a judge allowed for the positive test to be recounted. It remained at one.

By Jenna Rabour

