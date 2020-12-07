Follow The Shovel

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Contracts COVID, Rushed To Johns Hopkins Total Landscaping For Treatment

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was confirmed positive with COVID-19 this morning, and was immediately taken to the Johns Hopkins Total Landscaping for emergency treatment.

The facility is regarded as one of the top suppliers of gardening equipment and materials in the US. The owners stressed that it is not related in any way to the John Hopkins Hospital.

Mr Giuliani’s team said it was always their intention that he be treated at a gardening supplies facility, and it was not in any way a misunderstanding or mistake.

“Johns Hopkins Total Landscaping has some of the very best solutions for lawn, decking and pruning. Mr Giuliani could not be in better hands,” a spokesperson said.

