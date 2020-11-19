Locked-Down South Australians Excitedly Await Unsolicited Advice From Victorians

People in Adelaide are devastated to be confined to their homes for the next six days but say the silver lining will be the stream of unsolicited recommendations and anecdotes from friends and family in Melbourne.

“I won’t be able to leave my apartment until next Wednesday, but on the plus side I’ll be able to hear about how much harder it was in Melbourne,” Adelaide resident Joseph Ramsey said.

Henley Beach man Will Furness said he was looking forward to those unexpected little bits of advice on how to live his life. “It’s going to be a pretty hard week, so I’m looking forward to hearing about how I’m doing it all wrong,” he said.

Samantha Taylor from North Adelaide said she was hanging out for tips and tricks. “I have three children under five, so you can imagine how excited I was to hear about my Melbourne friend’s Netflix lockdown recommendations,” she said.

She said initially she wasn’t sure how she was going to manage. “But then an old friend in Melbourne sent me eight sourdough recipes and a list of the best takeaway restaurants in Carlton. So that was helpful”.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY