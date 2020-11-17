The War on 2020 – Live Online Show!

You may have noticed that a bit’s happened this year. So The Shovel and Chaser.com.au are joining forces again this year to bring you The War on 2020 Livestream. It’s a live online show presenting a series of hilarious comedy sketches that bring together all the highs and lows (but let’s be honest, mainly lows) of 2020.

There’s an all-star line up of Australia’s best satirical talent including Mark Humphries (ABC’s 7:30), Charles Firth (The Chaser), Victoria Zerbst (SBS The Feed), Jenna Owen (SBS The Feed), James Schloeffel (The Shovel) and Australia’s favourite epidemiologist Peta Credlin.

It’s all online, so you can watch it all from the comfort of your own home or apocalypse bunker.

TWO SHOWS ONLY:

Friday 11th December, 6:30pm

Saturday 12 December, 8:00pm

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY