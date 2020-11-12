Pauline Hanson Demands Borders Reopen So She Can Start Shitting On Immigrants Again

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to reopen Australia’s borders immediately, saying her political movement could be devastated without a steady flow of immigrants to victimise.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs or their businesses during COVID-19. But I’ve lost my entire reason for existence. It’s devastating,” an emotional Hanson told Channel 7’s sunrise.

“I’ve been left with nothing. It’s not as if I can just rely on my economic policies or my health policies, because I don’t have any. All I have is immigration, and that’s been unfairly stolen from me”.

She said she literally had no purpose. “How can I blame all of Australia’s problems on recently arrived Africans when there aren’t any recently arrived Africans? This is massively unfair.”

Ms Hanson will table a motion in parliament to re-start Australia’s immigration program immediately. “If there’s one thing you can count on One Nation for, it’s to fight for immigrants to be allowed into this country, mark my words”.

