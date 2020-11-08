Follow The Shovel

Donald Trump Has Released An Official Statement

Following confirmation of Joe Biden’s election win, Donald Trump has released an official statement saying he don’t wanna go yet he not finished his turn you can’t make him.

Using all the big words he knows, Mr Trump said it’s not fair that he can’t play anymore. “I don’t want to give another boy a turn. I’m staying here. Please. Please! I don’t wanna go!”.

After releasing the statement, he told White House aides that he wasn’t going anywhere. “I don … I don … I don … I don’t wanna go. You can’t make me. No! I don’t want to put my big boy pants on. Please. One more turn.”

