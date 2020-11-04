Trump Says There Would Be Less Voter Fraud If America Got Rid Of Elections

Donald Trump says voter fraud is a ‘stain on democracy’ that can only be fixed by eradicating elections.

“If we want to have a thriving democracy – a democracy where there isn’t a risk of voter fraud – then the obvious thing to do is to get rid of elections,” Trump said.

“You have to remove the temptation. If you want to quit smoking you take away the cigarettes. If you want to stop voter fraud you take away voting. It’s really quite simple”.

Trump said he would be willing to act as an interim president until an alternative system was developed.

