Uncertain Melbourne Cup Punter To Just Choose Betting Agency Based On Name, Colours

Admitting he didn’t know much about any of the 24 betting agencies lining up for Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup, Adelaide man Hugh Watson said he would probably just pick a name he liked, or maybe a colour.

“It’s pretty hard with so many in the race – seems like a lot more than I remember – so I’ll just pick a name I like I reckon,” Mr Watson said.

He said he had narrowed it down to a few options. “I quite like the name Centrebet. Crownbet’s got a bit of a ring to it too. I like UBet’s colours. And I used to play sport, so Sportsbet has a bit of meaning for me. Maybe I’ll put a few dollars on each of them”.

Racing industry expert James Bright said he expected all 24 agencies to win the race.

