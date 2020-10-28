Pete Evans Is On The Cover Of This Year’s Shovel Annual And He Looks Amazing!

Follow The Shovel

In 2020 we lived through two of the most traumatic events in living memory: the shocking bushfires in Australia and Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle. Thank God the year is almost over. The 2020 Shovel Annual is a spectacular summary of everything that’s happened this year (and a few predictions of things that haven’t happened yet) from Australia’s best satirical writers.

What’s in the 2020 Shovel Annual?

It was the year that Josh Frydenberg casually misplaced $60 billion, Scott Morrison casually went on holiday during a national crisis, Pete Evans tried to sell you a $10,000 lava lamp, and 500 companies you’d totally forgotten about got in touch to tell you that, in these unprecedented times, we’re all in this together. Re-live every moment with our very best Annual yet. 

Includes:
– ‘Responsibility’ the Scott Morrison board game. Can you get Scott to answer your fucking question?
Free 2021 planner: Write down all your goals for the year ahead, then cross them off one-by-one as they become unattainable due to a global economic crises, pandemic or natural disaster!
– Why CovidSafe was the worst dating app of 2020
– Exclusive opinion piece by Andrew Bolt on why Dan Andrews is to blame for the Covid-19 virus that doesn’t exist
US ELECTION: Our coverage from the future of what life will be like if Trump wins, Joe Biden wins but Trump claims victory, or Kanye West wins.
– Australia’s 1,324 coronavirus restrictions explained
– EXCLUSIVE: The Queen’s Christmas Message about ‘Annus Totally Fucking Horribilus’
– The very best analysis of every other ridiculous thing that happened in 2020
The Chaser Annual. Yes, again we’ve let these comedy up-and-comers share some space in our Annual. So you’ll get two Annuals in one huge edition.
