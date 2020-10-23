Morrison Drops Investigation Into Aus Post CEO After She Agrees To Gift $1 Million To Mosman Rowing Club Instead

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was said to be ‘shocked and appalled’ at revelations Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate had gifted luxury watches to senior executives, when she could have just as easily given a million dollars to a struggling rowing club on Sydney’s north shore.

‘If she was good at her job she wouldn’t be losing her job’ claimed Morrison, joining a chorus of Cabinet Ministers calling for her immediate sacking, after a Senate estimates committee was told that the government-owned Australia Post bought Cartier watches worth $3,000 each for four senior executives as a reward for securing a lucrative banking deal.

But Ms Holgate later agreed to take back the watches and give a $1 million ‘grant’ to the rowing club instead, agreeing it was a ‘much better use of taxpayer funds’.

“The helicopter pad is in need of repair, the chesterfields need reupholstering and this is a marginal Liberal seat now. So I can see why this would be a better use of funds,” she said in a statement.

Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher praised the about-face, saying the original decision was a ‘poor lapse of judgement’.

“How on earth did she think she was going to make any kind of impact with $3,000? I would’ve preferred to have seen her gift $30 million to the owner of land next to a Sydney airport, or to Foxtel to broadcast ‘women’s sports’. But the rowing club is a reasonable alternative I guess”.

____

With Paul Dovas

