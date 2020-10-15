Criminals Have Started Using The COVIDSafe App, To Ensure They’ll Never Be Traced By Authorities

Crime syndicates have begun using the Federal Government’s COVIDSafe app to guarantee they will never be tracked down by authorities, it has been revealed.

One criminal insider, who did not wish to be named, said the app was the perfect way to slip through the cracks.

“We’ve told everyone that if they download it to their phones and keep it on at all times there’s no way the government can trace us,” the source said.

“If we’re all using it, and installing the updates when they become available, the authorities will have nothing on us. They won’t be able to track down any of our contacts either.

“A mate of mine was questioned by police the other day, and because he had been using the app they had no idea that he had close connections with an extensive network of criminal operators”.

He said the app was a godsend for groups trying to avoid attention. “We’ve spent years trying to come up with a way to become undetectable. I never would’ve picked that it would be the government that came up with a way for us to do it”.

