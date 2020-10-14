Trump: “I Understand What It’s Like To Be An Ordinary American With Access To Free Healthcare”

US President Donald Trump says he has learnt a lot from his experience contracting COVID-19, and can empathise with the millions of Americans who have battled the disease with nothing more than a team of specialist doctors, a private hospital wing and the latest medications.

“I’ve been through what you’ve been through. It’s tough, but I can relate to it,” he told a rally in Florida where four hundred more people contracted the disease. “But one of the great things about this country is that when you get sick you get helicoptered to a five-star hospital to get the world’s very best treatment. No bills to pay, no questions asked”.

Trump told the cheering crowd he was one of them. “Just like thousands of ordinary Americans, I’ve been rushed past emergency room waiting lines directly to a private room.

“And just like you, I’ve experienced that awful moment when the doctor says that, before beginning treatment, he’ll need to check what meal you’d like once you’re well enough to eat again. It’s very, very hard, but I’ve done it. That’s what makes us American”.

