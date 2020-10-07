Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Frydenberg Starts Budget Speech With Reminder That All Figures Are Correct To Closest $60 Billion

Other News

Frydenberg Starts Budget Speech With Reminder That All Figures Are Correct To Closest $60 Billion
“Frydenberg Panicking After Being Knocked Back For $213 Billion Payday Loan
Trump Rushes Back To White House To Immediately Get On With Ignoring Covid

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg last night delivered his second budget as Treasurer, beginning his speech by noting that the figures had been checked and were correct, give or take $60 billion.

“Mr Speaker, we’ve done a lot of number crunching over the past few weeks to make sure everything is in order and I am pleased to say Mr Speaker that, with a small rounding error here and there, these figures are absolutely accurate”.

Mr Frydenberg announced an additional $10 billion in infrastructure spending for 2020-21, with the caveat that it could be $70 billion or negative $50 billion. The government has also set aside between -$58 billion and $62 billion for aged care packages, and a further -$47.5 to $72.5 billion in tax cuts.

The speech lasted for approximately 60 minutes. Or two hours. Or didn’t happen at all.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram