The Coronavirus was offered $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet about its affair with the President, it has been revealed.

The explosive allegations have been denied by the White House, but leaked exchanges from Trump’s legal team show evidence to the contrary.

“With the election only a month away, it’s essential that we do whatever it takes to keep the details of this affair quiet,” Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani wrote.

It is understood the two had been courting for months.

The virus says it is not proud of its time with Trump, but claims the President ‘pulled out all stops’ to get the two together. “Trump did everything he could to lure me. He took off his mask, he got all close and personal – I couldn’t say no,” COVID said in a statement.

While further details of the agreement remain unknown, a leaked copy of the terms of payment suggest the Coronavirus would receive annual installments of $750 over the course of 15 years.

By Jordan Simon

