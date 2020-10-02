Trump Refuses To Accept Result Of Covid Test

US President Donald Trump says he does not accept the validity of the COVID-19 test, saying it was a clear case of mail-in voter fraud.

Trump made the bizarre claim just hours after apparently testing positive for the virus.

“It’s not a legitimate result. This is fraud like you’ve never seen it,” he said.

The President said the test was done by mail. “There have been test dumped in rivers. In creeks. It’s crazy. And now you want me to just accept this coronavirus result? No, I do not accept this result at all”.

Observers were surprised Donald Trump took the COVID test in the first place, saying when it comes to difficult tests he usually gets someone to sit in for him.

