“Our Thoughts And Prayers Are With The Coronavirus At This Difficult Time” – Tributes Pour In

Condolences have flooded in from leaders from across the world, after it was revealed that the coronavirus had been in contact with Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for the French government wrote, “This demonstrates that this terrible affliction spares no one. I wish the virus a swift recovery”.

“What an awful, awful disease to have to deal with. I know it all too well,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel tweeted.

“I’m so sorry this has happened to you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you” a New Zealand spokesperson wrote.

A British government spokesperson wrote: “This has visited our shores before too. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone”.

Millions of people have been infected by Mr Trump over the past 40 years, with some never recovering.

