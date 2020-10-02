Idiot! If Trump Didn’t Get Tested, He Never Would’ve Got COVID

Donald Trump says he was tricked into getting a COVID-19 test and would have avoided the virus altogether had he not been tested.

“When you test, you’re going to find the virus. Everyone knows that,” Trump said.

“I’ve tried so hard to avoid it. I’ve done everything right. Every day I wake up and I say – ‘What can I do today to make sure I can avoid this thing? How can I not get a test?’

“And then, I look around for one moment and they test me. And guess what? I test positive”.

“And now Melania has it too, because of course they tested her as well”.

