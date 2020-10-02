Frantic Donald Trump Unable To Open Childproof Cap On Bottle Of Hydroxychloroquine

Shouting at White House aides to bring him a hammer or an axe, US President Donald Trump was this evening desperately trying to navigate the childproof cap on a bottle of hydroxychloroquine.

Trump – who tested positive to COVID-19 just hours earlier – tried bottle after bottle, throwing each one on the floor in a growing panic.

“All of the caps are glued on!” he shouted to his staff. “Just bring me the pills”.

An aide, who was unable to approach Mr Trump, advised him to read the instructions. But this only infuriated Trump further.

“Can you summarise the instructions in one word, or an image? I can’t read all of this!”

