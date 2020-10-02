Coronavirus Has Contracted Donald Trump

COVID-19 has contracted Donald Trump, it has been confirmed.

The unsettling news was confirmed in a tweet this afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the coronavirus at this difficult time,” the tweet read.

Condolences have flooded in from around the world, with thousands sending their thoughts and prayers.

“I’m so sorry this has happened to you,” one tweet read.

“What an awful, awful disease to have to deal with,” read another.

Millions of people have been infected by Mr Trump over the past 40 years, with some never recovering.

“This is a cruel blow. We’re praying for a speeding recovery,” medical officials said.

More to come.

