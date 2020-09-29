Murdoch Shocked To Learn Of Trump’s Tax Bill: “$750 Is Extraordinarily High”

News Corp chief Rupert Murdoch was stunned when he heard about Donald Trump’s $750 tax bill, saying he has not seen a tax payment that high before.

The media tycoon, whose company regularly pays $750 less in tax than Donald Trump, says he was taken aback by the release of the President’s tax returns.

“I was as shocked as anyone when I saw that figure. Seven hundred and fifty dollars. Not $75, not $7.50. Seven, five, zero – in tax!”

Mr Murdoch said the news had shaken his confidence in the President’s abilities as a businessman. “What it shows is a fairly careless approach to tax accounting – to let that much go to the IRS. Who are the people advising the president, and how were they unable to find a way to write off such a large amount of taxable income? I think Americans have a right to know”

