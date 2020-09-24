Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Business
Westpac To Pay $1.3 Billion Money Laundering Fine Using Unmarked 100 dollar Notes

Other News

Westpac To Pay $1.3 Billion Money Laundering Fine Using Unmarked 100 dollar Notes
Tiger Airways To Offer ‘Sitting On Tarmac’ Flights For People Missing The Unique Tiger Experience
Daniel Andrews’ North Face jacket applies for JobKeeper after being stood down for 6 months

Outgoing Westpac chief Peter King has asked regulators if it would be ok to settle their impending $1.3 billion fine for money laundering and child exploitation with a half dozen briefcases filled with $100 notes.

A spokesperson for the bank said they were willing to cooperate with the regulator’s demands, and were looking to get this all cleared up as soon as possible.

“Jimmy from accounts can get this all sorted out very quickly. Meet us at the bus stop near Martin Place at 9pm tomorrow night. No weapons”.

The spokesperson – who ‘works in construction’ – told regulators the notes would be untraceable. “They’re clean mate. Everything’s there. This is the quickest way to get the cash to you”.

Westpac has also announced it will phase out the ‘briefcase of unmarked bills’ option on its ATMs next year, due to ‘changing consumer expectations’.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram