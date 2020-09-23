Government Announces $4.5 Billion Upgrade To Convert NBN To Gas

Scott Morrison has unveiled a major new infrastructure upgrade that will see Australia’s National Broadband Network converted to gas. Currently 0% of the NBN runs on gas.

Announcing the spending today, Mr Morrison said the upgrade would increase the speed at which political influence from the gas industry is converted into private-sector profits. Upload speeds of taxpayer money would also be increased.

“This is a world first. No other country has a broadband network that runs on gas. We’re leading the world in modernising the way we communicate,” Mr Morrison said.

Under the program, $3 billion worth of gas would be bought from private companies with the remainder to be spent on marketing.

The plan is expected to create as many as three jobs.

_________

Sarah Yates

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY