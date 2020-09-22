Man Who Spent High School Science Classes Pretending Bunsen Burner Was His Cock Reckons COVID-19 Is A Hoax

A Sydney man who used to attach a Bunsen burner to his school trousers and run around the classroom saying ‘look at my giant cock Miss’ believes the science doesn’t stack up when it comes to COVID-19.

Darren Kelly, 35, who was once sent to hospital after a mate dared him to drink the contents of a test tube in year 11 science, said he’s looked into the facts about coronavirus and there are some things that don’t add up.

“It’s definitely a hoax – the flu is more dangerous. The facts are pretty clear on this,” said the man who, as a teenager, accidentally superglued his finger to a tripod during a chemistry lesson and couldn’t write or type for a week afterwards.

Kelly, who was suspended from school for copying a classmate’s work, suggested people do their own research, rather than trusting the so-called experts.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY