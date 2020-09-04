JUST IN: The COVIDSafe App has identified there was an outbreak at Melbourne’s Rydges Hotel in May

The Government’s high-tech contact tracing app COVID-Safe has alerted officials to a potential outbreak at a quarantine hotel in Melbourne four months ago.

Officials say the early identification will help stop the further spread of the virus throughout the community.

“This is what the app was designed for. Who knows what would’ve happened if we hadn’t been alerted to this so early,” a spokesperson said.

“Thanks to the app, we can now get in touch with all of the people who came into contact with security guards and other staff at the hotel four months ago, and nip this thing in the bud,” a spokesperson said.

He said early results showed that most contacts tested this week were showing up negative for COVID-19.

