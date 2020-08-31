Trump vows to end violence and destruction that’s become rampant under current President

Donald Trump has used the Republican National Convention to assure voters that he will clean up the mess and chaos that has become part of everyday life under the current president.

Repeating the theme of law and order that was referenced throughout the convention, Mr Trump said the American people deserved better.

“You walk out on to the streets and all you see is crime and poverty and destruction. Well let me tell you that won’t happen on my watch,” Trump said.

“Our cities and our streets are out of control. It’s like a nightmare out there. I’m not sure who’s in charge, but if you elect me as your president, mark my words, I will sort it out from day one”.

Trump also promised to stop illegal immigration into the country by building a wall on the US-Mexico border.

