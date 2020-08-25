Catholic Church Opposes Vaccine, Suggests Moving COVID To Another Parish Instead

The Australian Catholic Church says it will not support a potential vaccine for the coronavirus, arguing that a more effective method would be moving the virus to another location and pretending nothing had happened.

“We’ve found it’s the most effective way of dealing with unwanted problems,” a spokesperson for the Church said.

“Everyone always wants to go for elimination, but we’ve always preferred suppression”.

He said it saved a lot of unnecessary time and effort. “Just relocate it for someone else to deal with. Yes, the virus will continue to infect others in the new location, but that’s no longer our problem is it?

The Church said it was opposed to a vaccine due to fears it may use foetal tissue. It is the first time the Church has shown concern for children.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY