Melania Trump’s before-and-after pics of her Oval Office redecoration have everyone talking

Following her controversial update of the Rose Garden, First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled the changes she has made to the Oval Office, revealing a new look that she says captures the unique character of her husband’s presidency.

A spokesperson for the White House said Mrs Trump chose to remove the curtains, carpet, desk and paintings, as well as the sophistication, beauty and charm, and updated it with a soul-destroying aesthetic that reflects the mood of the nation.

Critics, who described the style as ‘apocalypse chic’, said the update cleverly reflected the president’s soul. “Whichever way you look at it, from whatever angle, it looks horrifying. It’s very clever,” one critic said.

Donald Trump had originally asked to have the corners removed from the Oval Office.

