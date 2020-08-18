Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Dan Andrews should never have employed private security guards for Sydney’s quarantine hotels

Other News

Dan Andrews should never have employed private security guards for Sydney’s quarantine hotels
Fox News makes editorial decision not to focus on Kamala Harris’s race, saying it will focus only on her gender
Failing Uni students will lose access to HECS, says government that MISCALCULATED BUDGET SPENDING BY LITERALLY $60 BILLION

Today we learnt that a security guard at a quarantine hotel in Circular Quay tested positive for COVID-19. As the Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews must take responsibility.

How far this latest outbreak will spread, only time will tell. But what we can say with certainty is that, once again, Daniel Andrews has failed in his responsibilities to eradicate this virus.

In choosing to outsource the state’s quarantine security to a private firm, he has outsourced his responsibility to the people of New South Wales.

Has he learnt nothing from the Melbourne quarantine outbreak which was also caused by a private security guard until we found out it wasn’t?

Once again Andrews has taken short cuts – looking for quick solutions, rather than listening to experts. What a shambles.

Let’s call this for what it is. Another failure from a man who clearly isn’t putting New South Wales first.

The Daily Telegraph

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram