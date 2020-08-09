Trump Finally Responds To COVID Crisis By Banning Lip-Syncing App

After months of inaction and obfuscation, Donald Trump has finally taken decisive action to address the coronavirus pandemic gripping his nation, banning a lip-syncing app popular with teenagers.

As COVID-related deaths in the US topped 160,000, Mr Trump said Americans wanted to see sensible solutions. “If you’ve got a loved one who is sick or who has died from the virus, just know that your government is doing everything it can to shut down this video app,” he said.

With some hospitals reaching breaking point and infection rates growing in many states, President Trump said the app would be shut down within weeks. “We know that this is a very trying time for people – many, many people have died. But mark my words, Tiktok will be out of business in this country very, very soon”.

