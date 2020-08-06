“Customers won’t notice any difference”: Tiger Airways announces it will no longer fly

Virgin Australia’s new owners have reassured customers that their decision to axe offshoot airline Tiger Airways will not make any difference to service levels, with the low-cost carrier to continue operating zero completed flights per day as usual.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to continue the service levels that you have become accustomed to,” a spokesperson for the airline said. “If you’re used to booking a Tiger flight, getting to the airport and then finding out that your flight won’t be leaving, nothing will change, except for the bit about needing to book a ticket and going to the airport”.

After months of doubt about the future of the airline, many Tiger customers say they are relieved to finally have some certainty – a new offering they are not used to experiencing with the airline.

One loyal Tiger Airlines customer who spoke to The Shovel today said, “Having spent many hours in airport departure lounges waiting for a Tiger flight that never left, I can now have this same experience from the comfort of my own home”.

