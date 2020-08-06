Creepy Man Wants To Spy On Citizens

A strange man from Brisbane has asked the government to let him spy on people.

It is not the first time the man has made the odd request, with sources saying he is constantly asking for more surveillance tools that will allow him to get a closer look at people’s lives.

The man said he had always dreamt of having ‘extra special powers’, and promised he just wanted to nosey around a little.

“You won’t even know I’m watching,” he said, grinning.

