Ned Kelly wore mask to stop spread of COVID, new documents show

Bushranger Ned Kelly travelled around Victoria with a full face covering because he wanted to do his bit to stop the coronavirus outbreak, new research has revealed.

In a letter to his mother, signed with the hashtag #MaskUpMelbourne, Kelly spoke of the need to get this thing under control so we can all go back to our normal lives.

“I’m a big fan of these masks – a little heavy and hard to breath at first. But you get used to it pretty quickly. Staying apart keeps us together,” Kelly wrote.

Kelly became annoyed at others for not taking the virus seriously enough, and took it upon himself to confront those who didn’t wear masks, sometimes violently.

Historian Gemma Thrikos said the findings shed new light on the Kelly myth. “We’d always thought that he was on the run from the law. But it turns out he was just trying to keep an appropriate social distance from others,” she said.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY