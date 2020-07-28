Trump suggests closing hospitals to reduce COVID deaths

All 7,000 hospitals across America would be closed under a bold new plan to end the coronavirus crisis, outlined by President Trump today.

Pointing to the irrefutable link between hospitals and COVID-related deaths, Mr Trump said it was time to acknowledge the elephant in the room.

“No one wants to talk about it, but the link is very, very clear,” the President said.

“Every day I hear about a new death and I ask my people – ‘Where are these deaths happening?’ – and they tell me it’s the Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore, or the St Joseph’s hospital in Tampa, or some hospital in Dallas. It’s always hospitals.

“But the Democrats don’t want to admit it. They don’t want to talk about it. They’d prefer to keep the hospitals open and keep seeing the deaths pile up”.

He said the number of hospitals in America was the reason for the high number of deaths. “We have more hospitals in America than anywhere else in the world. Many, many hospitals. So of course that’s why we’re getting these deaths. We close the hospitals, we stop the virus. Simple”.

