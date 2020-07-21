All Melbourne security guards must wear face masks when having sex with quarantine guests, Andrews says

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced that all Melbourne security guards working at quarantine hotels must wear a face-covering when banging COVID-19 positive guests.
Mr Andrews said the new measures – which come into effect from Thursday – are an important step in the effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 from returned travellers to the general population.
“The new advice is that wearing a mask can stop the coronavirus spreading,” Mr Andrews said in his daily press briefing. “So if you’re a bouncer and you’re thinking of going back to a hotel guest’s room for a bit of sex without a mask on, think again. You must wear a face covering, no exceptions”.
Fines will be imposed for any security guard breaching the new rules.
