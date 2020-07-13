Follow The Shovel

Highly Contagious, Deadly Virus Wears Face Mask in Public For First Time

Highly Contagious, Deadly Virus Wears Face Mask in Public For First Time
A virus described by experts as ‘erratic’, ‘nasty’ and ‘unpredictable’ has been seen wearing a mask in public for the first time.

It is believed to be the first time the virus has done anything for the benefit of others.

The virus, which many initially took as a joke or a hoax, has proven to be real and has extended its reach across the world.

Plans are in place to defeat it before the end of the year.

