Strictest measures yet: Victorians told to pretend they live in Sydney

With COVID-19 cases rising sharply, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced the harshest restrictions of the crisis so far – telling Melburnians they must act as if they live in Sydney.

“We need to take this seriously; we need to go further in beating this virus. And that means pretending you live in Sydney,” Mr Andrews said at a press briefing.

“We want to see bars empty, streets deserted and so-called nightlife hotspots devoid of any activity. We simply can’t have people enjoying themselves,” Mr Andrews said.

“If you’re thinking about going out for a night on the town, ask yourself, ‘what would I do if I was in Sydney?’ The answer is stay home.

“If you’re thinking about going out late and having a few drinks, think about what your counterparts in Sydney would do. The answer is stay at home.

Mr Andrews apologised for the cruel nature of the restrictions but said it was the only way to get the virus under control.

“It’s really simply. Pretend you’re in Sydney. I can’t be any clearer”.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY