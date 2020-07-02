New Australia logo unveiled

Saying it represented the sentiments of a modern Australia, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham today unveiled the new logo that will sell the nation to the rest of the world.

Approved by Australia’s Nation Brand Advisory Council, Mr Birmingham said the logo reflected the attitudes, beliefs and personality of Australia in 2020.

“It’s fresh, it’s honest. This is a logo that everyone can get behind,” he said.

“We want to present our best selves to the world, and that’s what this new logo is all about.

“It’s a logo for everyone single one of us. Except for those in 10 specific postcodes in the north and west of Melbourne”.

Critics say the logo looks like a virus.

