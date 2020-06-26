Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Melburnians worried about being denied entry to NSW told to just get on a cruise ship and say their name is Ruby Princess

Other News

Melburnians worried about being denied entry to NSW told to just get on a cruise ship and say their name is Ruby Princess
John Howard defends Dyson Heydon appointment: “He is one of the most intelligent, articulate and well-read sex offenders I know”
ABC Forced To Sack Proof-Readers Due To Liberal Party Budget Cunts

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s advice not to interact with Melbourne citizens has led may Victorians to reassess their travel plans across the border this week. But travel experts say a simple solution is to set sail on an international cruise liner and disembark at Circular Quay.

“If you travel responsibly by car, making sure to keep a physical distance from others when you arrive in NSW, then you’ll be turned back at the border. But if you arrive on a large, tightly packed cruise ship with several thousand other passengers, you’ll be welcomed with open arms,” one travel agent said. “It’s one of those little secret travel tips I like to give my customers”.

“From Circular Quay you can just jump on a train or catch a taxi to wherever you need to go, no questions asked”.

For those worried about entry to sporting events – which Berejiklian specifically said Victorians could not attend – experts say knowing which name to use is important. “When they ask if you’re from Victoria, just say your name is Ruby Princess. You’ll be able to do whatever you want”.

Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram